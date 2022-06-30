ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Resolution granting children of Emirati mothers residing in the country the same benefits as other citizens with regard to education and health sectors.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs shall issue the necessary directives to implement the provisions of this resolution.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs shall provide the necessary support to the federal and local government agencies to implement the provisions of this resolution and the decisions required in this regard.

The President’s resolution comes in line with the leadership’s keenness to ensure the stability and support for the families of Emirati mothers.