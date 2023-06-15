The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced that fines for not registering for unemployment insurance will be implemented only on October 1, 2023, rather than the previous date of July 1, 2023.

According to the ministry, the date has been postponed in order to allow all citizens and residents to register and enjoy the benefits of the scheme.

It also issued a reminder that the fine for not registering is Dh400.

Employees can register via the website http://iloe.ae , iloe smart application, Kiosk devices, ATMs, business service centers, exchange companies (such as Al Ansari Exchange), banking applications, telecom companies bill and via text messages.

