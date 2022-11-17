RIYADH — The Musaned platform under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has launched the second phase of the service of documenting contracts of domestic workers who are inside the Kingdom.



This is a continuation of the first phase of the service, which was launched outside Saudi Arabia and targets those domestic workers who are coming to work in the Kingdom.



The second phase of the service includes private employment contracts for domestic workers, who do not have valid and documented employment contracts through the Musaned platform.



The ministry called on those employers, who have domestic workers, to ensure the existence of an existing work contract through the Musaned platform, and to document contracts for those who do not have a valid contract, in order to preserve the rights of all the involved contracting parties.



It also urged to ensure that the contract includes all the necessary items, in a step that would contribute to improving the contractual relationship and reduce risks in the domestic labor recruitment market.



The service will document the tasks and responsibilities of each party, document the value of the salary, and determine the duration of the domestic help’s work. In addition, the service will help monitor contracting processes and increase governance over them, which raises the level of attractiveness of the legal environment for work in the Saudi market, through standardized and documented contracts throughout the domestic worker’s work period within the Kingdom.



The service of documenting domestic labor contracts will be provided through the Musaned electronic platform in the following link: www.musaned.com.sa/app/contracts.



The Musaned platform is an integrated electronic system initiated by the ministry to facilitate procedures for the recruitment of domestic workers as well as to enhance the level of protection of the rights of all parties.



The platform confirmed the continuation of its work on developing the recruitment market and providing multiple services to improve and facilitate the quality of services provided to individuals, resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to ensuring their rights.

