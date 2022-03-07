RIYADH — The Najiz.sa portal of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has issued around 840,000 e-powers of attorney (e-PoAs) since the start of 2022, at an average rate of ten e-PoAs per minute, saving two million sheets of paper.



“The most common e-powers of attorney were on terms related to real estate, financial claims, banking, vehicles, and commercial registration,” the MoJ said.



“The e-service is part of the ministry’s efforts to digitize notarial services to boost efficiency and spare clients visits to the notarial office.”



To get an electronic PoA issued, the client logs into Najiz.sa using National Single Sign-On, then selects “Issue e-power of attorney,” and completes the form with the required information including the agent, duration, and terms.

