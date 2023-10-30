RIYADH — Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel inaugurated on Sunday the Nafees platform, which aims to facilitate the exchange of beneficiary health information with healthcare providers.



The platform was inaugurated on the sidelines of the Global Health Forum 2023 in Riyadh, with the participation of Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, and Governor of the Digital Government Authority Eng. Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan.



The Nafees platform will provide the health information of beneficiaries, in addition to sharing their data with healthcare service providers.



The beneficiaries can obtain a unified and comprehensive health file from the platform, which would contribute to increasing the quality of services, and also enabling the health practitioners to make better medical decisions.



The platform represents a quantum leap in the healthcare system, and it is one of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030's programs.



The Nafees platform was launched by the Saudi Health Ministry in cooperation with the Council of Health Insurance, the Saudi Health Council, and the National Health Information Center with the aim of sharing data to achieve levels of integration in national health services.

