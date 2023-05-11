Saudi Arabian authorities have announced new initiatives to support pilgrims who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Now, these visitors have the option to stay longer in the Kingdom.

The country's General Directorate of Passports has initiated procedures to extend the validity of visas granted to Sudanese pilgrims, particularly those who now find it difficult to fly back to their home country amidst the crisis. The new scheme was confirmed in an advisory that the Administration of the Makkah Region released on Thursday.

To offer assistance to the affected pilgrims, a special 'hosting' service was launched on the Ministry of Interior's online Absher platform, according to the advisory. Through this service, citizens and expats can serve as hosts for the Sudanese nationals and get the pilgrims' Umrah visas converted into "family visit visas or personal". Certain conditions, however, will have to be met.

The passport authority advised those who wish to benefit from the initiative to check the Absher website.

