RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar has launched the Women's Support Line Project, which is affiliated to the National Family Safety Program (NFSP) under the ministry's Health Affairs.



The project will provide support and empowerment for women around Saudi Arabia and will be conducted through specialized counseling and guidance on the needs and challenges that women could face.



The specialized counseling team can be contacted throughout the week by calling the number: 199022.



The project aims to improve family counseling services and facilitate access to their beneficiaries, who will be linked with the relevant authorities as and when needed.



It will also provide the necessary support, care and protection for women, strengthen their ability to face life's challenges and difficulties, as well as to increase the community awareness level.



The project will immediately deal with emergency cases through a direct referral mechanism to the responsible authorities.

