RIYADH — The Transport General Authority’s (TGA) decision to make wearing uniform mandatory for men and women taxi drivers came into force on Tuesday, July 12. Fines will be slapped on those violating the regulations with regard to wearing uniform.



The decision to enforce mandatory uniform will be applicable to drivers of public taxi, taxi routing service, guided vehicles service and taxi intermediaries. The authority announced earlier that wearing uniform will be considered as main requirement for practicing these activities in accordance with the provisions of the regulations governing the activity of taxi and taxi intermediaries.



The TGA clarified that drivers who will be obligated to wear the designated uniforms are public taxi drivers; airport taxi drivers; family taxi drivers; passenger transport apps drivers; and private taxi drivers.



The authority indicated that the compliance to wearing the uniform contributes to enhance the authority’s development efforts and will raise the quality of services in the transport activities.



The TGA stated that obligating drivers to wear the uniform aims to standardize and upgrade their general appearance in line with the public decorum regulations, as well as to raise the quality of the services and to improve the beneficiaries’ experience.



The authority also confirmed that its decision comes within a set of stages of periodic and continuous updating and improvement in the activities and services of public taxis and passenger transport apps.



It noted that if passengers notice that the taxi driver or the driver of passenger transport apps is not complying with the uniform regulations, they can lodge a complaint by contacting over the unified phone number 19929.

