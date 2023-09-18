ABU DHABI - The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the applications for registration in the roll of practising lawyers for 15 new applicants.

The committee also accepted the applications for renewal of registration submitted by four others whose registration had expired over two months ago.

During the Lawyers Affairs Committee meeting for September, which was chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, considered seven complaints lodged against lawyers and took appropriate decisions in their regard.

The committee also approved the applications for the registration of four new law firm delegates and the renewal of the registration of three other representatives.