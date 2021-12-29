PHOTO
UAE - Trucks and 50-seat buses transporting workers have been banned inside Abu Dhabi City on New Year's Eve, the Capital's transport authority announced.
The Integrated Transport Centre said trucks and labour buses will not be allowed to enter any of the four bridges leading to the mainland.
The 24-hour restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, 2022.
However, logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.
The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
