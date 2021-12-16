PHOTO
EDE scanners will help detect potential Covid-19 cases. Positive cases will then be referred to an on-site testing centre, where they will undergo a free antigen test, with results given within 20 minutes.
What's an EDE scanner and how does it work?
The Covid-19 scanners were first used in June to detect possible cases at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points.
An operator holds up the mobile scanning device in front of those wishing to enter Abu Dhabi for several seconds. It measures alterations in electromagnetic waves. A machine learning algorithm compares the information against the unique Covid-19 RNA molecule to detect possible positive cases.
What’s an antigen test?
A nasal swab is collected and labelled with a dye. The antigen test detects the presence of antibodies that are produced by Covid-19. Infections can be determined within 20 minutes.
What happens if an antigen test comes back positive?
- If you an Abu Dhabi resident, official health isolation guidelines apply. You will be fitted with a wristband and made to spend your isolation period in your home or in a suitable accommodation.
- If you are from elsewhere, you will need to return to the emirate from which you travelled, and notify the health authority concerned about your test result.
12. Will I need to undertake an EDE scan if my green pass on AlHosn app is still valid?
Yes.
