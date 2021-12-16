UAE - Starting Sunday, December 19, those travelling to Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will need to undergo an EDE scan at border points.

EDE scanners will help detect potential Covid-19 cases. Positive cases will then be referred to an on-site testing centre, where they will undergo a free antigen test, with results given within 20 minutes.

What's an EDE scanner and how does it work?

The Covid-19 scanners were first used in June to detect possible cases at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points.

An operator holds up the mobile scanning device in front of those wishing to enter Abu Dhabi for several seconds. It measures alterations in electromagnetic waves. A machine learning algorithm compares the information against the unique Covid-19 RNA molecule to detect possible positive cases.

What’s an antigen test?

A nasal swab is collected and labelled with a dye. The antigen test detects the presence of antibodies that are produced by Covid-19. Infections can be determined within 20 minutes.

What happens if an antigen test comes back positive?