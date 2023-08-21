Tunisia - Central and regional intelligence units, reinforced by patrols from the National Guard district in Sfax, raided three houses and seized four (4) iron boats prepared for irregular migration operations, the General Directorate of the National Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

The units also seized welding equipment and a sum of money, according to the same source.

The public prosecutor has authorised legal proceedings against the owners.

