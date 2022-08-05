DHAKA — Saudi Arabia's embassy in Dhaka has stressed that Saudi nationals traveling to Bangladesh need to obtain a visa before arriving in the country.



The competent authorities in Bangladesh have clarified that the Saudi travelers will not be granted on-arrival visas upon landing in the country, the embassy said.



The embassy warned the citizens of the importance of obtaining prior visa before entering the Bangladeshi territory in order to avoid deportation to the destination they came from.



Saudis wishing to travel to Bangladesh must obtain visas from the Bangladeshi Embassy in Riyadh, or the Consulate General in Jeddah.



The embassy noted that it is not possible for Saudis to obtain an entry visa at the airports in Bangladesh.

