Shaikh Hisham bin Abdurahman Al Khalifa, Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) said that more than 50,000 e-passports have been issued for citizens since its launch in March, reported BNA.

The service provides high technology and security levels based on international passport issuance standards.

Shaikh Hisham hailed the Passports Directorate’s affiliates' efforts to cross the monthly passports issuing average, said the report.

He also thanked citizens for their cooperation, stressing the importance of following the rules of the e-passport while applying, it added.

