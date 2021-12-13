The European Commission has adopted a new equivalence decision certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by the UAE are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

As a result, the UAE will be connected to the EU's system and its certificates will be accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate, the Commission said in a statement.

At the same time, the UAE agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for EU nationals travelling to the UAE.

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice at the European Commission, said, "The EU Digital COVID Certificate is unique and that's why 55 countries and territories in five continents have joined the system so far with more than 750 million certificates issued. Even if we have a difficult time with COVID-19 variants, we need the certificate; it has served in the past and will continue to serve in the future to help people to travel safely."

