All no-objection certificates (NOCs) and permits for drone-related activities in Dubai have been suspended “until further notice”.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) sent a message about the suspension to all those who had previously received the NOCs.

“Please note also that new and pending applications for all drone-related activities are currently put on hold,” the authority said.

It did not mention a reason for the suspension.

In Dubai, drone operators need an NOC from the DCAA to fly an 'Unmanned Aerial Vehicles' (UAVs). The NOC is needed for flying a drone:

On the DCAA website, when applicants apply for any drone-related service, this message pops up: “Sorry, this service is temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Drone permits and NOCs usually get “instant approvals”, according to FAQs posted on the DCAA website. “However some terms and conditions may apply, due to nature of service scope.”

Drone registrations are valid for one year unless otherwise stated.