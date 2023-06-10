Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic seized a vehicle and apprehended its driver for drifting on public roads.

The vehicle was seen moving violently in a video that went viral on social media.

"With reference to the video clip that's been circulating about a driver [illegaly manoeuvring] a vehicle. The vehicle was seized along with its driver, and legal measures were taken regarding this violation."

The General Directorate of Traffic reminds the public to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

