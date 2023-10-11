Pedestrians and motorists in the UAE have a responsibility to follow traffic rules at road crossings, in order to maintain safety and prevent accidents.

The Umm Al Quwain police have launched an awareness campaign within their 2023 operational plan. Colonel Mohamed Obaid Youssef Mohamed bin Hadiba said that the campaign comes as part of the UAE Ministry of Interior's strategy, in collaboration with the department, to spread awareness about traffic rules and laws.

The campaign aims to educate motorists about giving pedestrians right of way, and also to spread awareness among pedestrians about the importance of crossing the road at the designated areas only. Failure to comply with these rules can result in serious injuries, and even death.

The fine for motorists who do not give way to pedestrians at the designated areas is Dh500, as well as 6 black points on their licences. Pedestrians who try to cross the road illegally will receive a fine of Dh400.

UAE authorities often issue reminders about traffic rules, explaining the potential dangers of violating the law, as well as the fines and black points could apply to residents.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).