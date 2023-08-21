If you have negative traffic points on your driving licence, here is your chance to knock some off. The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Monday that those who drive safely on the first day of the new academic year can get four traffic points off their record.

According to the Federal Traffic Council, the move is part of the MoI’s accident-free day initiative — which will be marked on August 28, when thousands of students return to school after the two-month summer break.

Negative points are a penal measure imposed on motorists over serious traffic violations. Once drivers accumulate 24 negative points, their licences are suspended.

How to avail of reprieve

To avail of the reduction, motorists must first undertake a pledge on the MoI’s website to drive safely on the first day of school. On the day, they must not commit any traffic violations or cause accidents.

‘A Day Without Accidents' is a nationwide campaign led by the UAE's Ministry of Interior — in collaboration with local police authorities.

Brig.-General Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, chair of the Federal Traffic Council, said the initiative would boost road safety awareness. “The announcement serves as both an encouragement and a reminder of the day's significance in promoting traffic safety and awareness.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).