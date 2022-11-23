UAE - The body of a driver was found in the vehicle that caught fire after colliding with a truck on Abu Dhabi's Sweihan Road on Tuesday, the police confirm today.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle died in the incident,” police said in a statement, adding that the body was discovered after the major blaze was put out. They have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.

The horrific crash between the truck and the car happened at 8am on Tuesday on Sweihan Road before Al Shamkha Bridge. After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, prompting the police to close the road as clearing operations took place.

The Abu Dhabi Police said it took the authorities until 11am on Wednesday morning to completely put out the blaze that gutted the two vehicles.

No other person was injured in the incident.

The Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully and always abide by traffic rules and regulations.

