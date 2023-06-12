Donald Trump will speak at his golf club in New Jersey Tuesday evening after being arraigned in Miami on federal charges of mishandling secret documents, his presidential campaign said Sunday.

The former US president will deliver remarks at 8:15 pm (0015 GMT), only hours after his scheduled 3 pm court appearance.

Trump is facing 37 charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office.