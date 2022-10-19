RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior stressed the need to preserve confidential information, passwords, and activation codes for banking data, without revealing them to anyone else. The ministry emphasized that no bank employee will ask for the customer’s bank card secret number, password, and activation code (OTP) sent to the mobile phone.



The ministry’s cautioning came as part of a massive national awareness campaign launched by the Saudi Banks Media and Banking Awareness Committee, in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones.



The campaign, with the slogan of “Be careful” is being held in participation with all Saudi banks and the concerned official bodies in the Kingdom so as to raise societal awareness against various fraudulent means being perpetrated by unscrupulous guys.



The campaign also aims to disseminate various types of fraud to avoid being victims of financial fraud and to maintain the confidentiality of the personal credentials of banking customers.



The ministry called on the public to report information crimes by contacting the nearest police station, or “Kulluna Amn” application, or by calling the phone number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 in the rest of the regions of Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).