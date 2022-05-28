RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's prosecution authorities affirmed that the benefits of public utilities are available to everyone and whoever deliberately damages them will be subject to penalties.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that the Public Utilities Protection System prohibits deliberately damaging any of the service extensions or facilities.



It stated that the system also prohibits the intentional cutting or disruption of any of the public utility extensions and it entails penalties irrespective of whether the perpetrator is the one who actually caused the damage or is a partner in the violation.



The Public Prosecution indicated that anyone who tries to damage public utilities will be punished with a fine of up to SR100,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.



Penalties for deliberately destroying public utilities also include the publication of the penalty ruling against the violator in the mass media at his own expense.



In addition to restitution for all damages to the facilities or others, Including the costs of repairing the damage caused by the violator and compensation for the benefit lost by the facility or others.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that all the penalties are in accordance with the Public Utilities Protection System.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).