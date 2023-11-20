RIYADH — Six persons were fined a total of SR272000 for violation of various provisions of the Saudi Water Law.



The committee to examine and adjudicate violations of the Water Law provisions related to the powers of the water regulator issued the decisions regarding the violations that were detected and submitted to it by the authorized regulatory authorities.



The committee found that these persons violated the provisions of paragraphs 12 and 14 of article 67 of the Water Law, which stipulates connecting to the water and sewage network in an illegal manner or inflicting damage to the licensee’s equipment and devices.



The water regulator stressed the necessity of adhering to the provisions of the Water Law, obtaining water and sanitation services in a legal manner, and not tampering with water meters.

