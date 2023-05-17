RIYADH — Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif lauded the great efforts made by the security men in the fight against drugs, sensing their role in safeguarding the security of the homeland and protecting it from the danger of the drug scourge.



While reviewing the progress of work of the central operations room at the ministry’s headquarters here, the minister reaffirmed that the campaign, with the support, directives, and leadership of the Crown Prince, is achieving tangible results. “The campaign is still in its initial phase, and the strong strikes against drug dealers and smugglers are continuing, and will remain firm and will not leave room for drug smugglers or dealers to target our youth or tamper with the Kingdom’s security in any way,” he said.



The minister conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the commanders of the security sectors participating in the security campaign to combat drugs. He directed the security commanders to convey his greetings to the security men working in all regions of the Kingdom.



The minister also praised the citizen’s awareness and role in combating drugs by passing information about drug dealers and smugglers, stressing that such information will be dealt with in complete confidentiality.



Prince Abdulaziz had listened to a briefing from Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al Bassami about the major outcomes of the security missions in the fight against drugs that were achieved during the past period.



The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser Al-Dawud, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed Al-Qahtani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Mr. Muhammad Al-Muhanna.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).