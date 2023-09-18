JEDDAH — The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) revealed its move to file lawsuits against 43 establishments of car agents and distributors and against 24 establishments in a number of other sectors for committing violations of the Competition Law.



The authority said in a statement that it reviewed the results of the investigation in the automobile, spare parts, and after-sales services sector, which included 128 investigations against 70 establishments, and decided to initiate criminal cases against 43 establishments, while investigations are continuing with regard to other firms in the sector.



The GAC approved settlement requests from four establishments, after reviewing the results of the study and investigation in the contracting sector. The authority took the necessary measures against nine establishments by correcting their status and stopping the agreement on pricing. It also decided to file criminal lawsuits against three establishments on suspicion of violating the Competition Law and its executive regulations.



The authority reviewed the results of the study and investigation of six establishments operating in the information technology sector on suspicion of collusion in projects amounting to SR7.7 million and decided to file criminal lawsuits against them for violating the Competition Law.



The GAC studied the results of the investigation into the suspected collusion of five firms that submitted bids for projects of the Ministry of Health, amounting to SR432800, and decided to file lawsuits against these firms.



Based on the results of an investigation into the collusion of eight establishments that submitted their bids in manufacturing projects of a major company with a value amounting to SR600 million, the authority decided to initiate lawsuits against six establishments, as well as to study settlement requests from two establishments. It also agreed to grant judicial immunity to an establishment that took the initiative to expose the accomplices and provided supporting evidence.



The authority also reviewed the results of the investigation into an agreement between three major pharmacies and four retail markets to unify the prices of a health product for children, and decided to file lawsuits against those establishments on suspicion of violating the law.



The board of directors of the authority agreed to take measures to investigate, search, and gather evidence from a number of establishments, which are suspected of violating articles of the law in several economic activities, including professional, scientific, and technical activities, information and communications, and accommodation and food services

