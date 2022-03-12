JEDDAH: An initiative to develop the leadership skills of Saudi female cybersecurity specialists was launched this week by Hemaya, the information security association, as part of International Women's Day.

The initiative, called Wamda, will involve high-profile individuals and cybersecurity experts working in a voluntary capacity to transfer their experience to Hemaya’s female members as a way to empower women and to also promote specialist volunteer work.

Hemaya welcomed Haitham Alohali, who is vice minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, at Wamda’s first meeting.

He met several women at the meeting and shared aspects of his professional and leadership experience that could help them on their path.

Hemaya, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security.

SPEEDREAD

The initiative, called Wamda, will involve high-profile individuals and cybersecurity experts working in a voluntary capacity to transfer their experience to Hemaya’s female members as a way to empower women and to also promote specialist volunteer work.

It focuses on strengthening its role in the nonprofit sector through three pillars: Volunteering, partnership, and sustainability.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Cybersecurity Authority in 2017, which aims to build a resilient and secure cyberspace that enables growth and prosperity.

In 2020, the NCA developed new initiatives aimed at increasing the number of women in cybersecurity jobs, as well as encouraging and supporting them in pursuing leadership roles in this field.

The empowerment of women in all areas of Saudi society, including the workforce, is an important part of Vision 2030.

At the Wamda meeting, Alohali also discussed the awards launched by the ministry.

These are presented to individuals and large and medium-sized companies in the sector with the aim of encouraging them to raise the percentage of women in leadership positions, and to promote a standard of working environment that is suitable for women. An executive program was also launched to support the success of female leaders in the digital world.

Hemaya has more than 500 members who specialize in cybersecurity. Together they have contributed more than 24,000 volunteer hours at the association.

Its cybersecurity experts are all members of six society groups related to Hemaya: The Main, Hemaya Operation, Hemaya GRC, Hemaya Academics, HameyaT, and HAT.

HemayaT is a community that includes several women who specialize in cybersecurity.

The chairman of Hemaya’s board of directors, Mutaib Al-Dhubaiti, emphasized during the meeting the association’s keenness to contribute to the promotion of specialist volunteering, the transfer of expertise and knowledge-sharing between leaders and specialists.

He said that Vision 2030 placed attention on empowering women and enhancing their role in the labor market, which the Wamda initiative would support by providing specialists with the leadership experience and expertise necessary for their success by opening direct channels with Hemaya’s guests.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).