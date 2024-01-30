RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority officials at Al-Batha border crossing have foiled an attempt to smuggle in 49. 598 kilograms of drugs. The crude form of the drug shabu (methamphetamine) was found hidden in one of the vehicles coming to Saudi Arabia through the port.



The authority revealed the seizure of the huge cache of drugs when conducting an inspection on one of the vehicles coming through the port. The recipient of the seized drugs inside the Kingdom was arrested.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority reiterated that it is continuing to tighten customs control over Saudi imports and exports, and is standing guard against attempts by smugglers. This is in coordination and continuous cooperation with its partners in the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, in order to achieve the security of society and protect it from these scourges.



The authority called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting it on the number designated for security reports (1910) or the international number (00966114208417) or via e-mail (1910@zatca.gov.sa).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).