RIYADH — The CEO of NEOM has confirmed that 30,000 of the employees in NEOM are subjected to a strict strategy for securing information and data.



Nazmi Al-Nasr made the remarks while describing the features of cybersecurity in NEOM during the 2nd edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.



The NEOM community aspires to achieve security and safety against all types of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches, while they also seek to attract all that can contribute in the field of protecting information security, Al-Nasr said.



He emphasized the importance of developing innovative ways and methods to face an escalation of cyber attacks, so also the need to quickly discover and address vulnerabilities.



Al-Nasr affirmed that NEOM is continuously looking forward to every new thing that would enhance the protection against cyber attacks. They are also committed to providing technical security solutions that would offer a great experience for the residents and visitors of NEOM, he added.

