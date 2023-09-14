RIYADH — The Public Prosecution announced that a number of Saudi citizens and expatriates, who were accused of possessing drugs for use, were sentenced to two years in prison each.



The narcotics wing at the Public Prosecution in the Jeddah governorate has completed investigation procedures against citizens and residents on charges of drug possession with the intent to use, and subsequently they were arrested and referred to the competent court.



The court convicted the defendants and awarded them two years in prison as per the provisions of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Law.



The Public Prosecution emphasized that it will take stringent punitive measures against all those who are involved in drug crimes, and will refer all those accused to the competent court.



It will demand deterrent penalties against them so as to protect society from this dangerous scourge that threatens its security and public health.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).