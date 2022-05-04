RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has warned, in a statement, that it is prohibited to possess any firearm or its ammunition without obtaining a license permitting its possession.



The Public Prosecution noted that it is also forbidden to use the licensed weapon or to carry and possess it for a purpose other than the purpose for which the applicant has requested the license.



Among the prohibitions for carrying a weapon, the prosecution said, it is not allowed to give a licensed weapon to any stranger who is not allowed to use a weapon, as well as it is forbidden that others use weapons as a result of negligence.



The Public Prosecution has also prohibited, on its official Twitter account, the shooting of firearms in public places or events. The Public Prosecution affirmed that these acts are among the major crimes that warrant arrest.

