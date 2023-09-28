RIYADH — Under the direct follow-up of Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman, deputy governor of the Riyadh Region, the Joint Operations Room arrested a number of violators in central Riyadh neighborhoods.



The Joint Operations Room clamped down on violating businesses at a number of locations in the capital that are used for commercial activities. It arrested 6 illegal workers, as well as seizing a residential apartment used to prepare food.



The Riyadh Municipality explained in a statistical report that the work of the Joint Operations Room, in which 14 government agencies participated, led to the confiscation of 3,500 kilograms of vegetables and fruits delivered to the Al-Birr Charitable Society.



It also indicated that 7 kg of rotten meat was destroyed, in addition to confiscating in-kind materials, and removing violating fruit and vegetable stalls from 66 locations in Riyadh.



The Joint Operations Room issued two notices to violating stores, in addition to opening and closing a number of doors, and seizing violating warehouses.



The Riyadh Municipality confirmed that those concerned were summoned for investigation.



It is worth mentioning that the arresting and seizing process comes according to an integrated process aimed at addressing the situation of the neighborhoods in the center of the Saudi capital.



The Joint Operations Room carries out daily oversight work within the municipalities of Al-Bathaa, Al-Shumaisi, and Al-Malaz, with the aim of addressing the illegal behaviors and practices of violating workers, and finding solutions to their spread.

