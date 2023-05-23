Vienna: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, emphasized the significance of enhancing collaborative efforts between the GCC and the United Nations, represented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).



Albudaiwi's remarks were made during his meeting with the Executive Director of UNODC and the Director General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dr. Ghada Fathi Waly, held today in Vienna, Austria.



At the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the GCC and the United Nations, represented by UNODC for the GCC region. The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation and facilitate the exchange of experiences between the two entities.



Albudaiwi expressed that the MoU will facilitate various activities, including meetings, dialogues, joint working groups, and training programs.



Furthermore, he highlighted that the agreement enables mutual understanding and cooperation with other entities such as GCCPOL, the GCC Criminal Information Centre to Combat Drugs, and the GCC Permanent Mission in Vienna.