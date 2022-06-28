RIYADH — The Public Transport Authority (PTA) has listed 35 violations related to public taxi and private vehicles on its national platform for violations.



The fines for violations range between SR500 and SR5,000, and these include SR1,000 fine for operating private taxi through roaming along roads and streets in search of passengers and SR500 for smoking while driving or traveling in vehicles.



The penalty when an unauthorized person drives the vehicle is SR5,000 while the fine for failure to operate the fare calculation meter at the start of the trip is SR3,000.



SR5,000 in fine



A maximum fine of SR5,000 will be imposed for the following violations:



• Operating a foreign taxi for transporting passengers for a fee within or between the cities of Saudi Arabia or to a country other than the country of its registration.



• Making any change to the vehicle after it has been technically equipped by one of the accredited technical equipment service providers.



• Using a vehicle for a period exceeding its approved lifespan.



• Failure in fixing the electronic systems specified by PTA or any other concerned agencies.



Failure to equip the vehicle with all technical equipment approved by qualified technical equipment providers.



Fine of SR3,000



• Failure to operate the fare calculation meter at the start of the trip



• Failure to contact within a period of 10 working days from the date of the summons served by PTA.



• Practicing public taxi activity with an expired work permit/operating card



Fine of SR2,000



• Not subjecting the vehicle to technical inspection in the event of a directive from PTA



• Not keeping the lost items and handing them over to their owners or the security center.



Fine of SR1,000



Refraining from providing or continuing to provide the transportation service during working hours or after the start of the trip.



• Delay in the renewal of the operating card.



• Picking passengers from sidewalks that are not designated for pedestrians on roads.



• Failure to present the license documents when requested.



• Non-compliance with the directives to place the necessary phrases, plates or sign boards inside the car in accordance with the regulations.



• Failure to provide or update the data of the means of communications and the national address



• Not to modify the type of vehicle registration after canceling the operating card or the expiry of the lifespan.



Fine of SR500



• Smoking or allowing passengers to do so inside the vehicle



• Entertaining more than one requests in a single trip within the city where there is permit to operate the service



• Violation of passenger’s privacy under any circumstances



• Carrying bags and non-hand luggage in the car cabin or in excess of the space designated for that or loading bags without passengers.



• Non-compliance with public morals and good treatment of passengers



• Carelessness in appearance and personal hygiene



• Failure to maintain the cleanliness of the interior and exterior of the car throughout the period of its operation.



• Failure of the driver to assist persons with disabilities when getting in or out of the vehicle.

