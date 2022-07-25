Kuwait - Vice President of Kuwait Lawyers Society Adnan Abel has announced the suspension of the files of eight law firms and cancellation of their licenses for committing serious violations; such as sub-leasing to those who are not authorized to practice the profession, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Abel told the daily that these offices were closed, following the complaints filed against them at the Investigations Department of Kuwait Lawyers Society as they were proven to have committed violations. “We will not condone any of our erring colleagues, just to protect the prestige of the profession and rights of the parties,” he added.

Also, Secretary of the society Khaled Al-Suwaifan disclosed the society reviews the lawyers’ records regularly, indicating anyone who fails to meet one of the conditions for registration will be removed from the list.

