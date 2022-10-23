Dubai - The Dubai Police’s average response time to emergency cases in the emirate’s waters is 12 minutes and 30 seconds. This surpasses the force’s target of 15 minutes. The average response time to non-emergency cases was 10.8 minutes, while the target was 30.

The Dubai Ports Police Station registered 152 reports last year. It handled 13 bounced cheques and amicably settled 10, worth Dh2 million.

This came as Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, visited the Ports station. The inspection began with an exercise drill on how officers handle boats that violate maritime laws.

The police chief highlighted the station’s vital role in maintaining the maritime security of Dubai, as well as for monitoring and controlling the coastal navigation movement across the emirate’s waters and conducting awareness campaigns for sea-goers and water bike users.

The security coverage provided across the area of jurisdiction reached 95 per cent, while the target was 90 per cent. The duty officer’s presence to reporting sites reached 100 per cent, Lt-Gen Al Marri was told.

