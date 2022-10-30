Dubai - The Sea Customs Centres Management at Dubai Customs completed 4.681 million transactions and made 290 seizures in the first nine months (Jan-Sep) 2022.

“The remarkable services and facilities provided by our centres are fully integrated to ensure the achievements of the vital roles Dubai Customs play to facilitate trade and protect society to the fullest,” said Rashid Saif Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Centres Management.

“With this in mind, we work hard to complete customs transactions without any delay using the latest smart AI applications and tools. Continuous development of our human resources is an integral part of our strategic plan to maintain the leading position Dubai Customs has.”

Al Suwaidi added that all inspectors at the sea customs management centres work vigilantly backed by proficiency and experience to protect the society from the hazards of smuggling prohibited and restricted goods into the country.

As part of its vision, Dubai Customs spares no effort to facilitate sea trade to boost the external trade of the emirate and the UAE. The Government Department, a nod to more than 100 years of excellence, is an active player in supporting the vision behind the “Projects of the 50”; a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development and transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.