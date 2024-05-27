Muscat – A symposium organised by the Ministry of Labour (MoL) on Sunday gathered stakeholders from various sectors to deliberate on effective methods for resolving labour disputes in Oman.

The symposium titled ‘Mechanisms for Settlement of Labour Disputes – Reality and Aspirations’ opened under the patronage of H E Sheikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosani, Undersecretary for Labour in MoL.

H E Hosani emphasised the significance of the symposium in facilitating constructive interaction among diverse perspectives and formulating recommendations beneficial to all parties involved. He underscored that stability in the labour market is pivotal for the nation’s economic growth.

“The primary aim of the symposium is to address and enhance methods for resolving labour disputes in Oman by convening a diverse group of stakeholders. It also seeks to generate actionable recommendations to improve labour dispute resolution mechanisms, thereby fostering overall stability and productivity in the labour market,” he said.

Hussein bin Ali al Lawati, Director General of Labour Welfare, pointed out that “workers’ claims regarding vacations and working hours are the most prominent disputes”, as he underscored the challenges encountered by the ministry in achieving effective dispute settlements.

The symposium had six working papers, including the Labour Dispute Settlement Challenges, Practical Dispute Committees, Collective Labour Disputes, and Arbitration in Labour Disputes.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

