Muscat, July 3

Violating individuals’ privacy by taking photos of them, publishing those pictures, or even capturing images without permission has a negative impact on both the individual and society. It encourages bad behaviour and infringes on freedoms, leading to potential issues like blackmail, harassment, and other crimes.

Recently, there has been a rise in incidents where people are photographed without consent.

Many people misuse their phones, unaware of the serious consequences of sharing certain photos and videos on social media. The trend of crowding around accident sites to capture and share images is concerning, with few people actually offering help.

Photographing in public places like markets, parks, beaches, and stadiums is common, but legal experts, like lawyer Juhaina Khalid al Najashi, emphasise the importance of respecting human freedom and sanctity. “Interfering in others’ lives, taking photos without permission, or recording them without consent are all violations of the law, punishable by imprisonment,” she said.

Citizen Hassan al Lawati has observed the misuse of phones in society, particularly the reckless sharing of videos on social media without considering the consequences. He calls for stricter punishments for those who invade others’ privacy through filming.

Laila al Hilali highlights the alarming speed at which videos are shared on social media, especially in the aftermath of accidents. She stresses the need for awareness campaigns in multiple languages to educate people about the legal repercussions of photographing and sharing images without consent, particularly in sensitive situations.

Juhaina Khalid al Najashi Lawyer



Balqees al Oraimi