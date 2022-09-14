BEIRUT - A brief hostage situation at Lebanon's BLOM Bank ended on Wednesday when an armed woman and her associates left the bank with $13,000 and around six million Lebanese pounds, a source from the depositors' advocacy group said.

The source from the Depositors' Outcry group, which advocates for Lebanese citizens with savings stuck at zombie banks, said the woman was seeking access to her savings to pay for her sister's cancer treatment.

A source at BLOM Bank confirmed the hostage situation had ended.

