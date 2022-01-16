UAE - The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has issued a set of new measures for public school teachers and administrative staff attending schools physically, which should be adhered to in the coming week to protect the health of everyone against Covid-19.

The measures include; dividing the teachers, administrative and technical staff into groups (for instance; A, B and C), and their working hours should not exceed 50 per cent for the coming week.

Schools should provide separate rooms for teachers and administrative staff, not allow them to mix all the time and stop conducting physical meetings. The meetings should be held virtually.

In a circular distributed to all public schools in the country, the ESE said the measures will be implemented from Monday, January 17 until Friday, January 21.

All UAE public school pupils resumed the second term with remote learning, and it was to continue for two weeks. But authorities announced last Wednesday that students would attend classes virtually for one more week. This means that classes will be hosted remotely till at least January 21.

However, teachers and administrative staff go to school campuses from where they conduct the remote classes.

In the circular, the establishment urged school administrators to ensure that all their staff have been vaccinated and adhere to the Covid-19 requirements, including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing whenever they are at the school premises.

If someone tests positive in any of the groups (A, B, C or ..), measures will be taken, including switching to remote working for the group where an infected person has been found.

Teachers and administrative staff have also been told to take precautionary measures while meeting visitors, including parents or pupils’ guardians and others. Everyone visiting the school premises should have a green pass on their Al Hosn app.

The establishment also stressed the need to avoid gatherings at all times and for everyone to eat meals alone in their offices during break or lunchtime. Teachers and administrative staff should also avoid sharing meals or drinks, said the circular.

School administrators have also been told to warn companies responsible for cleaning the schools that their workers should not be present at school premises during official working hours.

Workers of other companies and school service providers must also meet the green pass status requirements on Al Hosn app. These companies must also immediately notify the school administration of any confirmed cases or contacts among their employees to prevent them from entering the schools.