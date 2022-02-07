Bahrain has announced the launch of the Golden Residency Visa, part of a series of economic initiatives within the Economic Recovery Plan.

This was decided at the cabinet meeting chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, held today (Monday) at Gudaibiya Palace, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The visa will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of Bahrain, supporting development paths across various economic, investment and service sectors, attracting talent and opening the opportunity to obtain and benefit from permanent residency in Bahrain.

The decision follows the review of a memorandum submitted by the Minister of Interior.

The Cabinet noted His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander’s inauguration of the Royal Guard headquarters, marking the 54th anniversary of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF).

The Cabinet congratulated His Majesty and members of the BDF and the Royal Guard on this occasion and commended the address given by His Majesty during the ceremony, which noted the continual progress and prosperity of the BDF, which has led to the BDF becoming a peacekeeping force in the region, and a force for national prosperity and growth.

The Cabinet welcomed Bahrain International Airport’s attainment of a five-star rating from the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The rating is based on the quality of services related to departures, arrivals, and transit flights, which include airport facilities, customer services, security, passports, stores, and service facilities. In this regard, the Cabinet congratulated the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Bahrain Airport Company for this achievement.

The Cabinet reviewed the following topics:

* A memorandum by the Minister of Interior on the population census of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the year 2021, which revealed that the population of Bahrain reached an approximate 1,504,365 people by mid-2021.

* A memorandum by the Minister of Finance and National Economy on key economic indicators for the year 2021, revealed an improvement in the performance of most of the economic indicators compared to 2020, while some indicators exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

* A memorandum by the Minister of Labour and Social Development, following efforts being done since January, in regards to the amendment of social insurance payments and financial support for low-income individuals. This is in accordance with the amendment to the Social Insurance Law and Cabinet’s decision, following an agreement with the Legislative Authority.