DUBAI: The Ministry of Justice achieved a new milestone in its ongoing digital transformation of government services.

In the first quarter of 2023, 95 percent of federal court cases were conducted remotely, and all marriage services were completed digitally. Furthermore, 99 percent of notary public services were conducted using video communication and blockchain technologies during the same period.

This achievement aligns with the UAE’s digital agenda, reflects the ministry’s commitment to its digital transformation journey, and aligns with the UAE's 2025 Digital Government Strategy.

As per the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced in June 2021 to make 80 percent of federal court cases remote, the ministry said that 95 percent of federal court cases were held remotely in the first quarter of 2023, according to its report on the digitisation of its services for 2023.

The ministry developed a comprehensive and innovative digital system, which allowed the remote completion of marriage services in the first quarter of this year, facilitating users’ dealings and reducing paperwork.

The Ministry of Justice also announced that in the first quarter of the year, the Notary Public used video conferencing and blockchain technology to generate 99 percent of powers of attorney in a digital format.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said that this achievement underscores the ministry’s keenness to provide a wide range of comprehensive e-services to save customers time and enhance their user experience, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the UAE Government’s objectives.

The ministry introduced a digital system that can issue powers of attorney in less than 10 minutes without any human involvement. The first phase of the system only covered lawyers’ powers of attorney, but it has now been extended to other types of powers of attorney, such as those for cars, stocks, real estate, disputes, licencing and cases.