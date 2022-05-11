Riyadh – National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) intends to issue SAR-denominated Sukuk worth SAR 3.90 billion to refinance the existing Sukuk that will mature on 30 July this year.

The Saudi listed company pointed out that offering the Sukuk notes will be subject to the regulatory authorities’ approval, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday

It is worth noting that Bahri recorded SAR 64.90 million in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, a 48.98% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 43.56 million.

