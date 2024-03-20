Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the closing of the March 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The total amount allocated was SAR4.441 billion (four billion, four hundred and forty-one million Saudi Riyals).



The issuance consisted of three tranches with varying maturities:



- The first tranche is sized at SAR203 million (two hundred and three million Saudi Riyals) and matures in 2029.



- The second tranche is the largest, at SAR3.697 billion (three billion, six hundred and ninety-seven million Saudi Riyals), maturing in 2034.



- The third tranche is sized at SAR540 million (five hundred and forty million Saudi Riyals) and matures in 2039.