Saudi Electricity Company, the kingdom's electric transmission monopoly, has given initial price guidance for its dual tranche dollar-denominated sukuk issuance, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

The initial price guidance for its 5-year sukuk has been placed at around 130 basis points over U.S. Treasuries while its its 10-year sukuk has been placed at 145 bps over the same benchmark, IFR said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; editing by Jason Neely)



