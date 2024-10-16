PHOTO
Saudi multi-sector company Waja is set to issue sukuk worth SAR 70 million ($18.7 million).
The Saudi riyal-denominated financial instruments will be offered as a private placement, subject to the terms and conditions that will be specified in the prospectus, the firm said in a disclosure posted on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).
The offering is part of the Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk issuance program.
Headquartered in Riyadh, Waja operates in multiple sectors, including advertising and communication, information technology, interior design and construction.
