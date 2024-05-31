Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued 4 billion riyals in Treasury bills and Islamic sukuk, with maturities ranging from one-week to a year.

In a post on X, QCB further stated the total value of bids for Treasury bills and Islamic bonds have reached QR11 billion.

The Treasury bills distributed as an addition to an existing issue includes one for QR500 million for a seven-day term, with an interest rate of 5.76%, a QR750 million one for a 28-day term, with an interest rate of 5.78%, a QR750 million one for a 91-day term, with an interest rate of 5.82%, and a QR750 million one for a 182-day term, with an interest rate of 5.83%.

New issues include a QR750 million one for a 273-day term, with an interest rate of 5.79%, and QR500 million for a 364-day term, with an interest rate of 5.74%.

