Oman - Muzn, National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) pioneering Islamic banking window, has added several new features to its corporate internet banking platform.

Making it more convenient than ever, business users can now pay their electricity and water bills, make PASI payments and pay fees for various educational institutions across Oman, in addition to a host of other easy-to-use functions that enable them to manage their finances at their fingertips.

Salima Al Marzouqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said, “Muzn continues to pioneer innovation in the Islamic finance industry and our digital banking suite allows us to serve the evolving needs of our customers, whether individual or corporate. Backed by our exceptional customer service, it’s part of an expanding list of modern Shari’a-compatible solutions that provide our customers with a modern and seamless banking experience.”

Muzn’s leading corporate internet banking solution supports 24/7 service to corporate customers for all their banking needs, from the comfort of their office. The Wage Protection System (WPS) through allows private entities to make their monthly salary payments directly to their employees’ accounts at any bank in Oman.

Meanwhile, the bulk payment feature facilitates businesses to make bulk payment transfers across Oman as well as allowing government entities to make salary payments to their employees. In addition, Muzn has upgraded its foreign telex transfer feature, allowing business to make foreign transfers in USD directly through their Muzn CIB account.

