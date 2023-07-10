Jeddah: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), which is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a $1.4 billion financing plan with the Government of Bangladesh.

The signing took place during a recent official visit by a high-level delegation from Bangladesh to the ITFC headquarters in Jeddah.

This financing plan will enable the Bangladesh Petroleum Company to import oil products from July 2023 to June 2024.



This agreement reflects the successful long-term partnership between the two parties and will contribute to ensuring energy security for one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia.

Furthermore, it demonstrates the Corporation's commitment to supporting the economic development of its member states and providing financing solutions that meet the needs of its customers.